State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $703,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

