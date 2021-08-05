Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $762.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $436.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.13. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $439.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.