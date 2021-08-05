California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.16. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

