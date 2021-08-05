Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

