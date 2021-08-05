Needham & Company LLC Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.