Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,784 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.10. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00.

HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

