Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.77.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

