Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,798 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Gannett worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth $155,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 457.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 384.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

