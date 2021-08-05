Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.37.

FND opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

