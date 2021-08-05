Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $45.00 at Maxim Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

