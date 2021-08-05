Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE GIC opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $907,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $201,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

