Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 32.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 30.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

