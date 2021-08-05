13,020 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TriState Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

