Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIT opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

