First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

