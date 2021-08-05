Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $272,000 Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

