Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $263,000 in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

