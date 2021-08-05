Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $292,000 in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,344,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

