California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 645 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

