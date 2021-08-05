California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Affimed by 116.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

