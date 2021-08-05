Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 17,224.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 134.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after buying an additional 357,066 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 109,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

