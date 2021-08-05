Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 104,444 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Apollo Medical worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $11,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Medical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

