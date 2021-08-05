TD Securities Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

SNCAF stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

