Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

