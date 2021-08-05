Harmonic (HLIT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) recently:

8/4/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

6/22/2021 – Harmonic is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

HLIT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,006.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

