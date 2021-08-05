Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

