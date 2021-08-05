Credit Suisse Group Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $170.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at $19,928,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

