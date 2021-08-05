Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
