Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.