Contrasting Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ares Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 10.54% 18.09% 2.47% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.76 billion 10.79 $152.14 million $1.86 39.06 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ares Management and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Management currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Ares Management.

Summary

Ares Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

