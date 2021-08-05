Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -194.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

