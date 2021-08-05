Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 267.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban One worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of UONE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $338.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.83. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.16.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
