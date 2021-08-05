Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 267.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban One worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,290,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,076 and sold 167,103 shares valued at $671,161. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $338.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.83. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.