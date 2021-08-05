ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

