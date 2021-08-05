Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advaxis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 156,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advaxis by 54.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 471,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Advaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

