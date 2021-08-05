Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,489 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,498 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUSA opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

