Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHR stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

