Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,669 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

KRMA stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

