Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 120,582 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,771,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

