Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 206,425 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.98% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

