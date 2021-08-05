Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.42. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $159.41 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.