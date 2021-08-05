Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,701 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $352,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.