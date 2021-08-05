Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Up to $49.22

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.22, but opened at $51.00. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 1,171 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 72.59% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

