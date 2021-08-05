Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.30% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FWDB stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.