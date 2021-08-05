Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

