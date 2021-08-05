JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70.

