Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,341 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

