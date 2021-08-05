Jane Street Group LLC Invests $243,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NYSE HESM opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $651.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

