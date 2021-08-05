Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

