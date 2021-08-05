Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMIVU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIVU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.