Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.