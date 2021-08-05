Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 72,104 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

